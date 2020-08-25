Waaah! When Matt Gaetz Was Caught Lawbreaking, He Cried To Sean Hannity

Articles

On Friday, the House Ethics Committee gave out the lightest admonishment to Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida for his obstructing justice tweet back in February of 2019. This was when Rep. Gaetz publicly threatened former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen. The statement came right before Cohen was set to testify under oath about his former boss. Rep. Gaetz followed that up by deleting the tweet and then apologizing, sort of. The ethics committee said that Rep. Gaetz did a bad thing but they believe his tweet "did not violate witness tampering and obstruction of Congress laws.”

