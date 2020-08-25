The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Waaah! When Matt Gaetz Was Caught Lawbreaking, He Cried To Sean Hannity

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

On Friday, the House Ethics Committee gave out the lightest admonishment to Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida for his obstructing justice tweet back in February of 2019. This was when Rep. Gaetz publicly threatened former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen. The statement came right before Cohen was set to testify under oath about his former boss. Rep. Gaetz followed that up by deleting the tweet and then apologizing, sort of. The ethics committee said that Rep. Gaetz did a bad thing but they believe his tweet "did not violate witness tampering and obstruction of Congress laws.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/waaah-when-matt-gaetz-was-caught

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version