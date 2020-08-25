Why Is The New Hampshire GOP Sending Absentee Ballot Applications To Pittsburgh?

Articles

Is this Mail Fraud? My dad is a long-time Pittsburgh resident who has never lived in New Hampshire. He's also a registered Democrat. Today he received in the mail, from the New Hampshire Republican Party, a placard advertising Donald Trump and including two postcards to apply for an absentee ballot in New Hampshire. My dad is 83 years old and sharp enough to do the New York Times crossword in ink every day. He's also smart enough to know when he's being scammed. "There's also no privacy!" he noted to me on the telephone. The "request for absentee ballot" is presented as a postcard. His address, telephone number, "disability status", and SIGNATURE are all to be mailed back on an open postcard. This stinks to high heaven. Attempts to reach a postmaster in this "destroy the post office" era have so far been unsuccessful. Ironic, then that Trump's lawyers could not show any evidence of mail fraud in Pennsylvania. President Trump's campaign produced no evidence of vote by mail fraud in Pennsylvania in a court case after a federal judge ordered it to turn over whatever it had https://t.co/b1SLNVvA0H

