Stuart Varney Flips Out After World Bank Economist Calls Larry Kudlow A 'Liar For Hire'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 21:08 Hits: 6

It's a wonderful thing to hear a Nobel prize-winning economist tell the truth about the multitude of lies that spew out of Larry Kudlow's mouth. Former World Bank chief economist Paul Romer is sick of dealing with fools and con-men that populate Trump's world. During a segment on Varney & Co., he lambasted Larry Kudlow's recent claims that we're going to see two quarters of 20% growth in the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stuart Varney played a soundbite of Kudlow from last week and then asked for Romer's thoughts. It did not go well for Varney from there. Varney presented the soundbite and then endorsed Kudlow's ridiculous pronouncements as a real possibility of hopes and dreams, but as soon as Romer got honest, Varney freaked. Romer said the economy is far from getting back to normal and then went for the jugular. "And the other thing is, the core competence of this administration is dishonesty. So, I wouldn’t pay attention to anything that somebody like Kudlow says.” Oh, yeah!! Varney was surprised by his candor and said, "Well wait, that's a bold statement..." Varney then paraphrased Romer's remarks attacking Kudlow's honesty and said, "That’s a hell of a slam, Paul.” “This is the way I operate," Romer replied. "I don’t pay any attention to what Kudlow says. No serious economist, by the way, Kudlow isn’t an economist and there’s a reason this administration can’t hire a real economist is because they only hire liars for hire."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/stuart-varney-flips-out-when-world-bank