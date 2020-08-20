Trump at the center of Oklahoma Republican primary runoff

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 20 August 2020 15:32 Hits: 4

The August 25th GOP primary runoff in Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District will determine who will take on Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn in November (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District Republican primary has come down to a runoff next Tuesday between a Trump devotee and a more moderate candidate vying for the seat. And each candidate has poured most of their campaign funds into the race.

State Sen. Stephanie Bice has been active in Oklahoma politics since 2014, when she was elected to serve in the state legislature. During the primary, she has been a more moderate voice in the race. However, she has still been vocal about her support for President Donald Trump and his policies.

Local businesswoman Terry Neese, who finished first in the July primary, has worked to paint herself as the more pro-Trump candidate in the race. She was co-chair of Trump’s small business advisory council, and has touted her support of small businesses and women in business.

In 2016, President Trump carried the district — which encompasses Oklahoma City — with 53 percent of the vote. But in 2018, pundits and observers were surprised when Rep. Kendra Horn (D-Okla.) defeated incumbent Rep. Steve Russell by a little more than 3,000 votes . Horn is one of the most vulnerable House Democrats in the country, with the Cook Political Report rating the race as a “toss up,” though also having a partisan voting index of R+10.

Between the two candidates, Bice has outperformed Neese in fundraising. Bice has raised more than $1.4 million through Aug. 5, spending more than $1.1 million through the same period. Bice, though, has drained her war chest — with only $80,000 in the bank.

Meanwhile, Neese only raised $1.2 million throughout the campaign. She has spent more than $1.1 million, leaving her with only $81,000 cash on hand. Despite her close fundraising margin to Bice, a large portion of Neese’s fundraising — $450,000 worth of her campaign contributions — has come from herself.

Outside groups have made up the difference in the race, spending large sums to oppose Bice’s candidacy. Club for Growth Action — a super PAC dedicated to fiscal conservatism and limited government — has spent $906,000 opposing Bice. The organization endorsed Neese in the primary. Conservative Outsider PAC spent nearly $34,000 to support Neese.

Bice is getting minimal support from outside groups. American Jobs & Growth PAC spent $92,000 to support her. The Future Leaders Fund — a group dedicated to supporting diverse and female Republican candidates — also spent $16,000 to support her.

Despite her fundraising deficit against Bice, Neese had a strong showing in the initial primary election, though neither candidate reached the 50 percent threshold to win the race outright. Neese took 37 percent of the vote, while Bice came in second with 25 percent . Another candidate — David Hill — came in third with 19 percent of the vote.

One of the struggles for Bice was her more moderate approach to the campaign, while her opponents blanketed their advertising with pro-Trump messaging, one nonprofit news site reported .

Even in one debate earlier in the primary, the outward differences between Bice and Neese were displayed. The Oklahoman reported that, during a forum, a moderator asked if any of the candidates would say “Black Lives Matter.” Bice urged greater discussion on the difficult topics of race in the U.S. — saying the phrase — but said defunding the police was the wrong approach. Neese, on the other hand, called for increased funding for police, and called protestors and looters “domestic terrorists.”

Between campaign and outside spending, both Bice and Neese would face an uphill battle against Democrat Horn, given Horn’s incumbent status and strong fundraising advantages.

Horn has raised a little less than $3.7 million throughout the campaign, and has spent more than $1.1 million. To start off the general election, Horn will have a war chest of $2.6 million left in the bank, while both Neese and Bice have depleted their campaign funds. Horn has also received $414,000 in outside support from End Citizens United , an organization that supports stricter campaign finance rules.

Horn won the Democratic primary with 86 percent of the vote against progressive Tom Guild.



