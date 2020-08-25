The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Amid US Economic Crisis, Trump’s Base Has Faith

As Republicans encourage Americans to vote for President Donald Trump, they are making their case this week from Charlotte, North Carolina, where the pandemic has forced them to dramatically scale back their national convention. Even though the pandemic has shaken American businesses, there are many who say they still have faith in the president’s ability to bring economic prosperity back. Esha Sarai has the story from Charlotte.

