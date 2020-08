Articles

Republicans opened their four-day convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, Monday, and unanimously nominated President Donald Trump for a second term. Mike O’Sullivan reports, in a nation battered by COVID-19 and a recession, speakers warned of darker days ahead if Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden is elected.

