Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 21:50 Hits: 13

Jerry Falwell Jr., has officially resigned as president of Liberty University, according to a university source. In an interview with Virginia Business, he contradicts the university official.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/24/905600300/falwell-resigns-from-liberty-university-following-sex-scandal-allegations?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics