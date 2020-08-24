Rep. Katie Porter Grills The Postmaster General

Articles

Rep. Katie Porter basically gets Louis Dejoy to admit he doesn't know the first thing about the government agency he supposedly oversees. Source: Daily Beast Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) had five minutes to question President Donald Trump’s hand-picked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Monday afternoon and she didn’t waste a second of it. The congresswoman’s first question seemed like a softball. “What is the cost of a first-class postage stamp?” she asked. DeJoy got that one right by answering $0.55, but it went downhill fast from there. He didn’t know how much it cost to send a postcard or a square envelope. Laughing uncomfortably, DeJoy admitted, “I will submit that I know very little about postage and stamps.” After some more back and forth, Rep. Porter asked DeJoy if he knew who had instituted the changes to the post office which have proven to be so disastrous. DeJoy said he did not know, nor would be commit to finding out or reversing those changes. She then asked about his financial interests in companies that are in direct competition with the agency he now heads, and whether he'd resign if there was any misconduct found by the inspector general. DeJoy said he didn't think they would find any misconduct, but "I don't see why i would commit here right now to resigning for any reason." Uh huh. Telling, isn't it?

