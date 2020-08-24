New York State Files Legal Action Against Trump Organization For Possible Financial Crimes

Articles

Donald Trump and the Trump Organization is facing a serious new legal investigation - this time initiated by the New York State Attorney General, Letitia James. And this time Eric Trump is personally named. To be clear - the investigation that ended up in the Supreme Court was initiated by the Manhattan DA, Cy Vance, and was initiated to investigate illegal payments to Stormy Daniels. The case filed today by AG James is to investigate Trump's private businesses for allegedly misleading banks in order to get loans through inflating the value of its assets. Totally different. This is also a civil investigation, but it could always lead to criminal charges. The Washington Post reports that the New York Attorney General is investigating Trump's use of “Statements of Financial Condition” — a document created to summarize his assets and debts. In the court filing, the AG asks a New York state judge to "compel the Trump Organization to provide information it has been withholding from investigators — including a subpoena seeking an interview with the president’s son Eric"

