There Won't Be A Brayden Harrington At The GOP Convention

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 02:00 Hits: 15

A consensus has formed around the final night of the Democratic convention: Joe Biden exceeded expectations and gave the speech of his life -- but the most moving moment of the night belonged to Brayden Harrington. Here's what some New York Times columnists and contributors said when asked what last night's best moment was: Wajahat Ali Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old with a stutter, said Joe Biden listened to him and gave him courage. Brayden stood up and addressed the nation last night, and he gave us the best reason to vote for Biden.... Jamelle Bouie Brayden Harrington. I’m sure I won’t be the only person to say this, but it took a tremendous amount of courage for that young man to speak to the country about his disability. As someone who spent years in speech therapy as a child, I found it very affecting and powerful.... Liz Mair Joe Biden’s speech, and the lead-in video, were both great. But Brayden Harrington, who told his story of bonding with Biden over their shared stutter, stole the show and absolutely killed it.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/there-wont-be-brayden-harrington-gop