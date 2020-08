Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 09:07 Hits: 1

Republican convention to make the case: four more years for President Trump. FDA authorizes an emergency treatment for COVID-19. And, the shooting of a black man by Wisconsin police sparks protests.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/24/905350228/morning-news-brief?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics