Adam Christensen Won His Primary Tuesday-- Now He Faces A Trumpist

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 11:23 Hits: 1

On Tuesday we had some significant victories in the Florida primaries, especially for Florida legislature candidate Angie Nixon and for FL-03 congressional candidate Adam Christensen. Angie's district is so blue that she doesn't even have a Republican opponent in November. Adam's district... well, it's pretty red and gave Trump a 16 point margin in 2016. The current crackpot, Ted Yoho, is stepping down and we think Adam has a good shot to flip it from red to blue. The DCCC isn't interested in the district or in Adam, a staunch progressive. Please consider helping him mount a substantial campaign and putting his ideas into action-- both for the election and in Congress. "Last Tuesday we shocked the world," he told me. "We did something that no one thought was possible. We ran an entirely youth-led progressive campaign in Ted Yoho’s district and won the Democratic nomination for Congress."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/adam-christensen-won-his-primary-tuesday