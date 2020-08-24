Jerry Falwell's 'Pool Guy Confession' Smells Rotten

Articles

Late Sunday night, Jerry Falwell, Jr. released a statement to the Washington Examiner about his relationship with "pool boy" Giancarlo Granda in Florida, which threw his wife under the bus while keeping himself at arm's length from the icky adultery. "Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with [Granda], something in which I was not involved," Falwell Jr wrote. He went on to write that he suffered from depression as a consequence of the blackmail that happened after the alleged "fatal attraction relationship" ended. If you believe that, I have a bridge for sale in the middle of the desert. It is clear from the clause "in which I was not involved" that Falwell was trying to get ahead of a story that might tell us why he also rewarded his personal trainer Benjamin Crosswhite with his very own fitness facility, in the same time frame that he bought a flophouse for Granda. Reuters now reports Granda's side of the story, which sounds far more plausible.

