Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 14:47 Hits: 4

Today, we learn that the GOP is done with the whole party platform thing. The party and Trump are one and the same, like Louis XIV and France.

Back in June, Steve Benen wrote for TPM Cafe on how the GOP came to be a post-policy party, with an exclusive focus on winning.

Read that here.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/b5OSZHpLlVo/the-post-policy-party