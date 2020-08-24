Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 15:56 Hits: 13

The Republican National Convention kicks off on Monday, with President Trump expected to speak each night of the four-day event.

Two producers from Trump’s old TV show, “The Apprentice,” are involved in the production of the convention this year, likely adding an extra holt of reality TV to the broadcast.

Follow the TPM staff’s coverage of the event below:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/2HcqZOcjWz8/the-trump-show-gop-convention-kicks-off-with-focus-on-one-man