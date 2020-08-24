The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Trump Show: GOP Convention Kicks Off With Focus On One Man

The Republican National Convention kicks off on Monday, with President Trump expected to speak each night of the four-day event.

Two producers from Trump’s old TV show, “The Apprentice,” are involved in the production of the convention this year, likely adding an extra holt of reality TV to the broadcast.

Follow the TPM staff’s coverage of the event below:

