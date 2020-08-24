Postmaster General DeJoy Is Interrogated By House Committee

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 15:59 Hits: 16

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee beginning at 10 a.m. ET Monday. USPS Board of Governors Chairman Robert M. Duncan is testifying too. A longtime Republican operative, Duncan helped select DeJoy for postmaster general.

Expect pointed questions from Democrats about Postal Service policies that have come to light in recent months, and overwhelming evidence of a mail slowdown as an election looms in which many voters will cast ballots by mail.

DeJoy appeared before a Republican-led Senate committee Friday, and answered some questions — but left others unanswered and raised some new ones.

