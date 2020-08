Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 20 August 2020 18:34 Hits: 2

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said on Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the second senator known to do so."I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,"&...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/512952-second-senator-tests-positive-for-coronavirus