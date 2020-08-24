The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Nancy Pelosi Responds To Recordings Of Trump's Sister: Trump Is 'A Hoax

On Saturday the Washington Post released devastating audio taken by Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece, of conversations she had with Donald's own sister. On these recordings, Maryanne Trump says Trump only "wants to do is appeal to his base" and that “he has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.” She also talks laughs about "his goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God." And confirming what we already knew: “No. He doesn’t read." As a child, she says "He was a brat" and states that she "did his homework for him” that "he got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams.” The SAT's is what she means, which is not a new story, but it is shocking nonetheless. She summarized Donald Trump's entire life philosophy in 6 words: “Donald is out for Donald, period." Jake Tapper asked Speaker Nancy Pelosi about her reaction to these audio interview, sparking a blunt response.

