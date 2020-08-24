Lincoln Project's New Ad Calls Jared Kushner 'Evil' Over Pandemic Response

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 12:25 Hits: 9

This is the second attack ad the Lincoln Project has aimed at Jared Kushner. The last one called him the “secretary of failure.” This one uses the tagline, "Evil is real. And it lives in Jared Kushner." In an interview then, Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, said Kushner is “beyond evil.” “Jared Kushner doesn’t care about your life or mine,” Galen said in a statement. “He thought the pandemic was just another political prop — and now we’re all suffering."

