Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 09:07 Hits: 20

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Republican Rep. Gary Palmer of Alabama, a member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, for a preview of what the panel may ask Post Master General Louis Dejoy.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/24/905350291/after-senate-hearing-postal-chief-to-appear-before-house-panel?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics