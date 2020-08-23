Nancy Pelosi: 'Trump Gives Bread And Circuses, Without The Bread'

Articles

Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joined Jake Tapper Sunday morning to discuss the stalled HEROES Act, which has been sitting for over 100 days, a lack of funding for the United States Postal Service, COVID deaths and who exactly can and should take the blame. She did not pull any punches. The White House is to blame for the stalled talks about funding the USPS, Mitch McConnell is to blame for not taking the HEROES Act to the floor of the GOP controlled Senate for over 100 days and Donald Trump owns the tens of thousands of preventable deaths due to his disastrous handling of the COVID pandemic. TAPPER: As you know, the White House has already rejected this $25 billion in this Postal Service bill approved by the House yesterday. In a tweet, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tied it to the stalled coronavirus negotiations on the Hill. He wrote -- quote -- "If you really want to help Americans, how about passing relief for small businesses and unemployment assistance, along with postal funding? We agree on these. There's no reason not to deliver relief for Americans right now" -- unquote. And I know you called his list very deficient. But there are some areas of common ground between Democrats and Republicans. If you're willing to vote on a solo post office bill, why not reach a deal on some of these other issues where there is agreement? Surely, passing something to provide relief for struggling Americans is better than nothing.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/nancy-pelosi-trump-gives-bread-and-circuses