Republicans Gather in Charlotte to Renominate President Trump

Republican delegates to the party’s national convention are flying into the state of North Carolina this week where, because of the pandemic, there is a scaled-down in-person convention, as well as virtual events. Carolyn Presutti spoke with national delegates arriving from around the country who are eager to renominate President Donald Trump and win a second term.
Camera: Mary Cieslak, Carolyn Presutti
Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/republicans-gather-charlotte-renominate-president-trump-4396391