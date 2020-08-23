Republicans Gather in Charlotte to Renominate President Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 04:34 Hits: 6

Republican delegates to the party’s national convention are flying into the state of North Carolina this week where, because of the pandemic, there is a scaled-down in-person convention, as well as virtual events. Carolyn Presutti spoke with national delegates arriving from around the country who are eager to renominate President Donald Trump and win a second term.

Camera: Mary Cieslak, Carolyn Presutti

