'It's A Hate Group': Chris Wallace Grills Mark Meadows Over Trump's Praise For QAnon

Fox News host Chris Wallace confronted White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Sunday over President Donald Trump's praise of "hate group" QAnon. During an interview on FOX News Sunday, Wallace noted that Trump was recently asked about the group at a White House press conference. "The president was asked this week about QAnon, a conspiracy theory group that the FBI has called a domestic terror threat," Wallace recalled. "The president said that he was thankful of the support of the people in QAnon." "You can end this controversy right now," the Fox News host told Meadows. "Does the president disavow, does he condemn QAnon?" "Well, listen, we don't even know what it is," Meadows said without immediately condemning the group. "I find it appalling that the media, when we have all of the important things that are going on, a list of top twenties, that the first question at a press briefing would be about QAnon that I had to actually Google to figure out what it is." Wallace tried to interrupt but Meadows raised his voice. "You're bringing it up and it's ridiculous!" the chief of staff exclaimed. "If you want to talk about conspiracies, let's get back to talking about how the FBI and others within the FBI spied on the Trump campaign." "Wait," Wallace pleaded. "The point is, it's a hate group. It's a group that's called by the FBI, a domestic terror threat."

