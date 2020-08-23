26 Republicans Break Rank On House Emergency Funding Bill For Postal Service

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 14:16 Hits: 7

The House of Representatives convened a special session on Saturday, specifically to address the Postal Service crisis created by the Trump administration, passing a legislative package that includes $25 billion in funding and blocks Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s recent and future attempts to foment chaos and inefficiency in this most essential and Constitutionally-protected service. In concert with the special House session, hundreds of rallies in support of the venerable institution—responsible for everything from life-saving medications to baby chicks to birthday cards to the “last mile” on a rural resident’s latest Amazon order—took place in nearly every U.S. state. Donald Trump, who has already vowed to veto the bill, if it somehow makes it past Mitch McConnell’s Republican Senate, predictably spent most of the day golfing, but as always, he still found time to complain about the Postal Service and spout his unproven yet insistent belief that voting by mail is only okay when he’s doing it and it’s called “absentee voting.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/26-republicans-break-rank-house-funding