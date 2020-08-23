Joe Biden, And The Hopes Of Progressives

Articles

I was genuinely moved by this most unusual of conventions. I did not necessarily expect to be. For one thing, I am a crusty old political operative who has been involved in presidential politics since 1984, and I am very practical about politics. And Joe Biden was not my candidate in the primary; Elizabeth Warren was, and I haven't stopped mourning her loss. She would have been such an amazing president. The Biden campaign and the convention they created were all about the big tent, with lots of Republican endorsers in different roles, and I did not expect it to stir my progressive blood. Yet it did. Partly that is because I have known Joe and Jill Biden for a long time, since working for the first Biden presidential campaign 33 years ago. All of the convention commentary about their decency, their kindness, their devotion to each other and their family, and to the working class people they grew up with: it's all true. They are two of the kindest, most empathetic, and most thoughtful people in politics I have ever known. Donald Trump's lack of decency has made me crave that kind of decency, and has made it powerfully clear how much genuine personal kindness and empathy does really matter. While I'm not always going to agree with Biden policy prescriptions, I know he will want to do the best he knows how to do for those working families he cares about. That is a solid foundation to build on.

