Twitter Mocks Trump Press Secretary's Promise Of 'Major Therapeutic Breakthrough' On COVID

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 15:16 Hits: 14

If the Trump administration actually had something major to announce in regard to the treatment of the coronavirus, why aren't any of the medical experts attending this press conference? And why wait? Why not announce it immediately? Here's Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany hyping their latest distraction on Twitter: News conference with President @realDonaldTrump at 6 pm tomorrow concerning a major therapeutic breakthrough on the China Virus. Secretary Azar and Dr. Hahn will be in attendance. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) August 23, 2020 Needless to say, the responses were deservedly less than kind, given this gaslighting administration's horrid track record in response to the pandemic: If Donald had something truly major to announce, he would wait 24 hours and announce it at his otherwise dreary RNC. God knows, that sad spectacle can use all the surprises it can get. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 23, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/trump-press-sec-promises-major-therapeutic