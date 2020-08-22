Court To Hear Trump&#8217;s Bid To Delay Financial Records Subpoena On Sept. 1

Articles

A federal appeals court will hear on Sept. 1, President Donald Trump’s emergency request to put on hold a judge’s ruling that would make it possible for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to enforce a subpoena for his tax returns and other financial records.

Bloomberg reported that the New York appellate court also denied Trump’s request to stay the lower court decision while he appeals to halt the release of records.

Vance had previously agreed not to enforce the subpoena until seven days after the district court ruling — that deadline is set to expire next week.

It remains unclear what will happen to the subpoena in the interim between the August 28 deadline and next month’s hearing. Trump could potentially call on the Supreme Court to place an immediate hold on the subpoena.

The ruling, comes after Trump’s lawyers immediately appealed U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero’s decision rejecting an earlier attempt to shield Trump’s tax returns.

Friday’s ruling is the latest development in an effort begun by Vance’s office last year to subpoena accounting firm Mazars USA for eight years of Trump’s personal and business records as well as his tax returns. Prosecutors have said the documents are essential to their investigation into the Trump Organization.

