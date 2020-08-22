The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

McSally Suggests That Supporters &#8216;Fast A Meal&#8217; To Come Up With Funds For Her Campaign

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

on April 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Arizona Sen. Martha McSally (R) who is trailing in polls behind a Democratic challenger, recently told supporters to “fast a meal” and donate those funds to her campaign. 

In an audio recording obtained by Arizona’s Family, the Republican senator who was endorsed by Trump, explained to her audience that more money would be needed to defeat her opponent Mark Kelly whose fundraising efforts have slotted him above her.

“We’re doing our part to catch up, you know, to get our message out. But it takes resources. So, anybody can give, I’m not ashamed to ask, to invest,” McSally pleaded at a recent campaign in northern Arizona. “If you can give a dollar, five dollars, if you can fast a meal and give what that would be.” 

Although she has been a top fundraiser among GOP peers, McSally’s $11 million in cash is still just about half the size of Kelly’s $21 million.

McSally’s comments come as many Americans continue to struggle under the financial duress of a COVID-19 economy that has shattered their livelihood.

McSally’s campaign has said the suggestion to skip a meal was a joke.

Caroline Anderegg, a McSally campaign spokeswoman shrugged pushback, calling it a “dumb, non-story” about a candidate. Anderegg told the Arizona Republic that it was “disgusting” that the Senator’s comments were being used to launch “a misleading character assassination.”

“Martha has written checks to people on her block that can’t afford their groceries,” Anderegg said.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/f2ctOaEtp8s/mcsally-fast-donate-campaign

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version