Will Steve Bannon Rat On Trump Or Get Pardoned?

Saturday, 22 August 2020

If Steve Bannon doesn’t want to exchange life on a $28 million yacht for a jail cell, that probably comes down to two possibilities: Either he rolls over or Trump steps in to rescue his latest criminal crony. Even Fox News acknowledges that Bannon is in a heap of legal trouble after he was yanked off a Chinese billionaire’s superyacht and arrested for allegedly defrauding donors to “We Build The Wall” (that Mexico was supposed to pay for) and lining his pockets to the tune of $1 million. Despite Donald Trump's efforts to distance himself from Bannon, his former campaign manager and adviser, Trump, his family and his pals look very much enmeshed. On AM Joy this morning, former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne weighed in on the future prospects of this latest addition to Trump’s circle of criminality.

