Tacky Melania Desecrates White House Rose Garden

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 20:01 Hits: 8

Remember Melania Trump's all red Christmas decorations that was basically a ripoff of the Handmaid's Tale? Well, the Tacky First Lady has struck again, this time utterly desecrating the White House Rose Garden, leaving her tasteless, vengeful, ugly stink on everything she touches. Twitter was aghast at the truly awful design. What is used to look like: What Melania Trump has done to the Rose Garden can never be forgiven. She literally gutted Jackie Kennedys garden tribute to her husband, JFK. That Rose Garden was part of our history and she destroyed it. pic.twitter.com/zMuv4tILtC — J-Molls #BlackLivesMatter (@MamaMolly2018) August 22, 2020 A nice side by side, showing the original glory of trees and tulips, lush from decades of love and attention. Now? Cold and sterile with no love or thought - a nice description of Melania herself.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/tacky-melania-desecretes-white-house-rose