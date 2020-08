Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 11:59 Hits: 5

We take a look the Democratic National Convention, which wrapped up on Thursday night, and look ahead to next week's Republican National Convention, to see if these events will win over voters.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/22/905015201/politics-chat-democratic-national-convention-ends-republicans-hold-theirs-next-w?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics