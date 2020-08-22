Pence Denies Trump Embraced QAnon, Refuses To Denounce The Cult

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 12:00 Hits: 5

Appearing on CNN's New Day, Pence was asked about Trump’s near endorsement of the group at the White House Thursday. At the time, Trump claimed to know nothing about the group, other than the fact that they like him, which is pretty much all the Narcissist in Chief cares about. Friday, the vice president of the United States played dumb on QAnon, too. During his interview with Pence, host John Berman asked about Trump’s embrace of the group, while also providing a taste of just what kind of folks they are. Yet Pence couldn't muster up the courage to denounce them: BERMAN: I want to ask, at the White House, the president seemed to embrace QAnon, which is a group that the FBI has warned very likely motivates some domestic extremists to commit criminal, sometimes violent activity. This is a group that peddles theories that say that some politicians and high-profile Hollywood celebrities are member of a satanic cult, they are also cannibals, they say that coronavirus is being disseminated by George Soros, and Bill Gates with the help of 5G networks. The president said they love America. So, how do those beliefs embody a love of America? PENCE: Well, you said the president seemed to embrace it. I -- I didn't hear that. … I don't know anything -- I heard the president talk about he appreciates those that support him. … I don't know anything about that conspiracy theory, John.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/pence-denies-trump-embraced-qanon-refuses