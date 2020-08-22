The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Harry Reid Predicts Busted Filibuster, Biden And Schumer Agree

While the Democratic National Convention that nominated Joe Biden this week featured an awful lot of Republicans, and Democrats are out there shopping a story line that Biden will "revive bipartisanship," former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is telling it like it is, as usual. “The filibuster is gone,” said Reid, friend of Biden. “It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when it’s going to go. […] Next year at this time, it will be gone.” Asked what he thought changed Biden's mind on this, Reid said, “I don’t know. I talked to him and [advisor Steve] Ricchetti about it. Maybe that helped a little bit. I think, just basically, pragmatism—if he’s going to get anything done as president, [the filibuster] has got to go.” It absolutely does. Particularly if Mitch McConnell remains as the Republican leader, hopefully in the minority. Which means, winning the Senate back is as critical to saving the nation as winning the White House.

