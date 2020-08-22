Bible Belt Meets Persian Gulf

Articles

Saturday, 22 August 2020

Religious proselytizing, which threatens unit cohesion, morale and discipline, is a recurrent threat in America’s military today, which the Military Religious Freedom Foundation deals with on almost daily basis. But it’s arguably the most threatening where confrontation with potential enemies Is most imminent. Which is why alarm bells went off on August 13, when an email from a US Navy member with a special operations unit in Qatar (under the U.S. Special Operations Command Central, aka “SOCCENT”) raised these sadly all-to-common concerns to MRFF founder and President Mikey Weinstein. “To be straightforward, I am deeply concerned about the recent preferential advertisement of Christian-oriented religious services by the Chaplain, [LCDR] Terry L. Moran and his Religious Affairs NCOIC [RP1] Thomas Keble,” the email stated, going on to explain:

