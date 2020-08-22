Rep. Clyburn Deflates Trump's Threats Of Sheriffs Intimidating Voters At The Polls

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 17:48 Hits: 18

Donald Trump continues to play into fears about non-existent voter fraud. Scary Post Office propaganda has been in heavy rotation lately, but on Thursday, he returned to trying to frighten people away from voting in person, too. Because, why not both, right? On Thursday, Trump phoned into his bedtime buddy Sean Hannity, who asked him how he is going to make sure people don't wear Groucho Marx glasses and mustaches into polling places, pretending to be someone else while they vote. If THIS lady tries to vote, we might be in trouble. Image from: Flickr/portland_mike MY GOD HOW WILL WE KNOOOWWWWW REAL PEOPLE ARE VOTING??? Here was Trump's practically giddy response:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/rep-clyburn-deflates-trumps-threats