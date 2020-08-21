ICYMI: Your TPM Weekend News Roundup

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced on Tuesday that he would pause his aggressive overhaul of the U.S. Postal Service until after the election, amid an outcry that changes at the agency would hamper mail-in voting in the November election.
After a call with DeJoy on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that the postal service chief did not plan to replace the famous blue mail collection boxes that have been removed in some parts of the country. She added that DeJoy did not offer a plan for “adequate overtime” to ensure the timely delivery of mail.
Another Ex-Trump Official Hit With Federal Charges
We didn’t see this one coming: Former White House strategist and onetime Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon was indicted on Thursday for allegedly personally cashing in on a fundraising effort to build a wall on the U.S.-southern border.
