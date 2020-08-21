The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ICYMI: Your TPM Weekend News Roundup

Postmaster General In The Hot Seat

  • Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced on Tuesday that he would pause his aggressive overhaul of the U.S. Postal Service until after the election, amid an outcry that changes at the agency would hamper mail-in voting in the November election.
  • But a former deputy postmaster general told reporters that he was skeptical of DeJoy’s assurances.
  • After a call with DeJoy on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that the postal service chief did not plan to replace the famous blue mail collection boxes that have been removed in some parts of the country. She added that DeJoy did not offer a plan for “adequate overtime” to ensure the timely delivery of mail.
  • DeJoy appeared Friday before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, where he assured lawmakers that the postal service will still prioritize mail-in ballots, even if they didn’t carry first-class postage.
  • However, DeJoy said he did not plan to reinstate high-volume mail sorting machines, confirming that those that had been decommissioned will remain so.
  • Catch up on all the key moments from DeJoy’s testimony here.

Another Ex-Trump Official Hit With Federal Charges

The Democratic Virtual Convention

