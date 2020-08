Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 20:15 Hits: 5

The report concludes Wisconsin voters who braved the pandemic and went to the polls in April did not see a surge in COVID-19 infections, although another study reaches the opposite conclusion.

(Image credit: Kamil Krzaczynski /AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/21/904739776/new-research-suggests-in-person-voting-may-be-less-risky-than-previously-thought?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics