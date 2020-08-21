Trump: 'Bannon? Haven't Seen Him.' Bannon: 'LOL Saw Him A Few Weeks Ago'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 19:06 Hits: 7

Steve Bannon is already out of jail and framing his arrest by SDNY as a "political hit job," which is hilarious coming from an actual white nationalist criminal. Anderson Cooper spoke with Jim Acosta about Bannon's whining, playing a clip of him b*tching about people who "don't have president Trump's back on building the wall." But then Acosta had some news about Trump's assertion that he hasn't been in touch with Bannon for "long periods of time." Or maybe it's not news. Basically, it's not true. Is that even news anymore? ACOSTA: Yeah, that's not quite the case, Anderson. I talked to a source close to the campaign earlier today who said Bannon has been going around telling friends that he and the president have been speaking time to time, and that these conversations have been happening as recently as in the last few months. I talked to a second campaign source in the last hour or so who confirmed the president and Bannon did speak, this source described, as weeks ago. But the conversation only lasted a few minutes. So, the president and his former chief strategist have been in contact with one another, Anderson. And, so I do think that contradicts what the president said yesterday, when he said, "I haven't been dealing with Steve Bannon for a long time."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/trump-bannon-havent-seen-him-bannon-lol