Rick Wilson's 'Running Against The Devil' Is A Must-Read For The General Election

Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020

Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson's book is out in paperback this week, and every American needs to buy it. Wilson's best-seller 'Running Against The Devil: A Plot to Save America from Trump--and Democrats from Themselves' is a roadmap on how to beat Trump in 2020. Anyone interested in defeating Trump and the toxic GOP agenda on November 3rd needs to read this book. Full stop. Running Against The Devil is a must-read for all Democratic candidates, as well as Americans who want Trump out of the White House in 2020. Wilson's book is tough to read at times but there's just enough snark to help the medicine go down. We all knew that post-impeachment Donald Trump would be even worse. As the President begins to punish anyone who “rats him out” , Americans must focus on getting Trump out of the White House. Watch Wilson's Daily Show interview to promote the book:

