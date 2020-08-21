UPDATED: Donald Trump Loses Another Appeal To Keep Taxes Hidden From NY AG

Articles

Poor Donald Trump is having a very bad day. First, one of the main architects of his campaign (and former WH advisor) Steve Bannon was arrested for fraud related to a GoFundMe campaign which raised over $25M to build a wall, but appears to have partially been used to fund personal expenses for numerous people associated with the campaign. Second, a federal judge ruled that New York State prosecutors could have access to Trump's accounting records and taxes, throwing the appeal out -- with prejudice, meaning he can't come back and appeal again. The ruling comes after the Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court just a month ago. Trump's attorneys continued to claim that he had "absolute immunity", which is not a legal term and is completely fabricated. Trump has already appealed and is asking the Second Circuit Court of Appeals for emergency help (ie a Hail Mary please save me move). CNN reports that the subpoena could be enforced as early as next week. In the 103-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero wrote about Trump's claim of "absolute immunity":

