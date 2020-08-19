Ted Cruz Attempts Threat Of 'Treasury Secretary Elizabeth Warren'; Twitter LOVES That Idea

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Fox News is pushing the narrative that if "you" elect Joe Biden, there's nothing to look forward to but a Socialist hellscape. During the Democratic Convention, Fox News of course aired a regular episode of Hannity, and hosted a panicked Ted Cruz. Ted warned "America" that "If these guys win, we’re going to wake up in January with Elizabeth Warren as Treasury Secretary." Elizabeth Warren, you may recall, was appointed to head up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, but Republicans blocked her appointment so she became a US SENATOR instead. Now they want to pre-empt her appointment to the Biden cabinet. They'd better wish she doesn't become chairman of the Senate Banking Committee. With a Democratic Senate behind her she can get a lot done there, too. Anyhow, Twitter thought it was hilarious that "Treasury Secretary Elizabeth Warren" was the boogieman of the night for the White Power Cable News Network. Way to sell it. — UncaCrstfer (@UCrstfer) August 19, 2020

