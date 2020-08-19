The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dems To DeJoy At Postal Service: Stopping Sabotage Isn't Good Enough. Reverse It

The supposed suspension of policy changes at the U.S. Postal Service by Trump lackey and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has been greeted with skepticism from pretty much all parties. Skepticism and demands for policy reversals, not just suspensions. Because, as Hunter pointed out, the statement says nothing about undoing the damage that is already devastating the institution and keeping our mail from us. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in the middle of an interview when the news covered DeJoy's announcement, said: "They felt the heat and that's what we were trying to do, to make it too hot for them to handle." She followed up with a more complete statement to reporters, saying it "is a necessary but insufficient first step in ending the President’s election sabotage campaign." She continued: "This pause only halts a limited number of the Postmaster’s changes, does not reverse damage already done, and alone is not enough to ensure voters will not be disenfranchised by the President this fall." That was the sentiment roundly heard from Democrats on both sides of the Capitol.

