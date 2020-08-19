Trump Has A Meltdown Over Goodyear

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020

[Above, from 2018. It's a "Goodyear" to get rid of the Angry Blimp in the White House] Only a very weak fatuous gas bag would try to destroy a major United States company based in a swing state. Goodyear Tire stock tanked today because they refused to promote Donald Trump's campaign hats. Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020 Our C&L webmaster reminded me that all major companies don't allow political apparel during work hours, but nobody at Fox and Friends told Trump, so he reacted like a bloated baby. Goodyear responded to the latest Trump outrage.

