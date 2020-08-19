We Can Already Compare And Contrast The Party Conventions

Articles

I continue to be fascinated by what a difference the un-conventional convention makes, and I hope that this becomes the standard. One of the highlights was the nomination reel with every state and territory casting their votes. [embed eid="41824" /] The Democratic roll call looks like America. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 19, 2020 This was a heavy instant favorite of the internet: Joe Biden’s iconic aviator glasses! This little kid from Louisiana just broke me. Actually tearing up at this roll call and the chance for actual hope. #TeamJoe pic.twitter.com/3NnYN56typ — beautifulpigeon (@beautifulpigeon) August 19, 2020

