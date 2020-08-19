Right Wing Fascist Laura Loomer Celebrates Primary Win With Roger Stone

Articles

Right wing nutjob and banned from most social media Laura Loomer, former James O'Keefe protégé and general all-around fascist, whined a year ago that her life was ruined because Facebook banned her alongside other fascists like Milo Yiannopoulos. Apparently her fortunes have turned, because she raised nearly $1M in donations to run for a seat she will not win in Florida's 21th district, home to Mar-a-Lago and at least 14,500 voters who are crazy enough to think she should be sent to Congress. The Associated Press reports: At Loomer’s victory party Tuesday night, according to the Palm Beach Post, she was feted by political provocateur Roger Stone, whose prison sentence for lying to Congress was recently commuted by Trump; right-wing writer and speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who got fired by the website Breitbart in 2017 after he praised same-sex pedophilia; and Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys, a male-only group that describes itself as “Western Chauvinist” but has been deemed a white nationalist organization by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

