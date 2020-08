Articles

Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Instead of choosing a single rising star to deliver the keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night, the party highlighted 17 up-and-coming politicians. In this reaction to Night 2 of the convention, the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast crew discusses who the Democrats are trying to appeal to and how.

