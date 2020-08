Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 11:16 Hits: 3

On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, the party focused less on President Trump and instead on its own vision and future. Speakers boosted the cause to elect Joe Biden.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/19/903802558/democrats-formally-nominate-biden-as-their-presidential-nominee?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics