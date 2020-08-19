Tucker Carlson: Michelle Obama Wants 'Dominion' Over People Like You

Articles

Tucker Carlson is a race-baiting propagandist, the next-generation Sean Hannity. Just snarky enough to seem contemporary, but he's still always pushing the same right-wing party line. He makes me sick. But maybe that's just me. I hope not. TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): Michelle Obama could teach a masters class in this mode of communication. Last night she delivered a taped address from her $11 million estate on Martha's Vineyard. Michelle Obama, it's fair to say, has done pretty well for herself. But what she wanted you to know last night was that she is still a victim, she and everyone who looks like her, so shut up and accept her dominion over you. Watch. [...] "I understand that my message won't be heard by some people," Michelle Obama declared. Why won't they hear her message? Well, because they're bad people, that's why. Half the country is evil. They hate me for my race, says the woman whose husband was elected by that very same country twice in a row, hence allowing her to buy an $11,000,000 spread on Martha's Vineyard, from which she lectures the plebes. "Dominion." That's a dog whistle to those godly evangelicals that Michelle Obama is clearly a false god to those horrible secular humanists. By the way, Tucker Carlson, champion of the plebes, is worth $60 million. He's paid $6 million a year to spew the politics of resentment, his current residence is up for sale for $3.95 million, and this year, paid $2.9 million for a home on Gasparilla Island in Florida.

