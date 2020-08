Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 09:00 Hits: 3

Sen. Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination on Wednesday. Her education at a historically Black university seen as the center of Black intellectual life helped pave the way.

(Image credit: Al Drago/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/19/903716274/howard-university-shaped-kamala-harris-path-to-political-heights?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics