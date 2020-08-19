Democratic National Convention Night Two: Jill Biden Explains Why Honest Leadership Matters

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 03:01 Hits: 3

With a soulful closeout from musician John Legend, the second night of the Democratic National Convention ended on a relatively emotional note, with a final address from former second lady Jill Biden.

As an educator, Jill Biden touched on the importance of reopening schools safely and made remarks on her husband’s history of support for universal health care, as well as his emotional intelligence as a leader. Even some cynical watchers were moved, earlier in the evening, by the focus on Joe Biden’s experience of enduring tragedy as well as his friendship with the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

While less politically pointed than Michelle Obama’s speech last night, Jill Biden focused more of her address on her husband’s resilience in the face of loss and tied that into the ongoing threat of COVID-19 in the U.S. as well as the loss of life the U.S. has endured at the hands of the Trump administration.

The most unique aspect of the convention this evening was, of course, the virtual tour of the U.S. where delegates from sea to shining sea appeared in front of acutely specific backgrounds to demonstrate the unique tableau of each state and repeated in a unifying chorus their state’s support for the Biden ticket.

Read our live coverage of the second night of the DNC below:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/TQVfJz2SS3Y/democratic-national-convention-night-two-leadership-matters